MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Mar. 17, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid has brought another exciting daily internet puzzle game edition for ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for today's intriguing edition of the game.

Which player has played for the Dodgers and Astros?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Veteran free agent and former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke became one of the most recent teams to have played for both teams following his stint with the Astros from 2019 to 2021.

Which player has played for the Dodgers and Twins?

Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo is the pick among the players for this query. The two-time Gold Glove winner started his MLB career with the Texas Rangers in 2015 and went on to represent the Dodgers and Twins following his Texas stint.

Which player has played for the Dodgers and Mariners?

The latest Hall of Fame inductee Andre Beltre is one of the most prominent and lovable names to have represented both teams during his MLB tenure. First-ballot Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is another signficant name to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for the Pirates and Astros?

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole started his MLB journey with the Pittsburg Pirates before signing for the Houston Astros. He has found great success with the New York Yankees following his brief Astros stint.

Which player has played for the Pirates and Twins?

Two-time World Series winner Bert Blyleven is one of the players to have played for both the Pirates and the Twins during his MLB career. Joe Cronin is another prominent name to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for the Pirates and Mariners?

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana recently signed for the Minnesota Twins on a one-year deal. The former All-Star had a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburg Pirates before signing for the Brewers in 2023.

Which player has played for the Cardinals and Astros?

Former World Series winner Lance Berkman is the pick among the players for this query.

The six-time All-Star started his MLB career with the Houston Astros in 1999 and remained with the team for almost a decade before representing the Cardinals, where he won the World Series in 2011.

Which player has played for the Cardinals and Twins?

Former ALCS MVP Gary Gaetti is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams during his MLB career. The Twins fan-favorite started his career in Minnesota and helped the team to a World Series title in 1987.

Which player has played for the Cardinals and Mariners?

Two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong commenced his Major League career with the Cardinals in 2013. After nearly half a decade with the team, he had brief stints with the Brewers, Mariners and the Dodgers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.