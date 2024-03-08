MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Mar. 8, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid has intrigued baseball fans with a few interesting queries.

While the players figure out a way to tackle the daily internet puzzle game's queries, we have got the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Guardians and Cubs?

Former six-time All-Star Kenny Lofton had his most memorable time with Cleaveland Guardians over three stints. He also represented the Chicago Cubs briefly in 2007.

Which Guardians player has 3000+ career strikeouts?

Former Yankees World Series winner CC Sabathia is fondly remembered by the Bronx faithful during the later part of his career.

However, the six-time All-Star added a Cy Young title to his name during his stint with the Guardians.

Which Guardians player has .300+ batting average in a season?

Five-time All-Star and Guardians fan-favorite Jose Ramirez is the most obvious pick for this query.

The four-time Silver Slugger has represented the club for nearly a decade, with a .300+ season average on three occasions.

Which player has played for the Mets and Cubs?

Former NLCS MVP Javier Baez is one of the several players to have played for both teams during his MLB career.

The World Series winner represented the Cubs for most of his career before joining the Mets for a brief stint in 2021.

Which Mets player has 3000+ career strikeouts?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and beloved Mets icon Tom Seaver is the most obvious choice for this puzzle.

The three-time Cy Young winner represented the Mets for almost a decade, winning the World Series in 1969.

Which Mets player has .300+ batting average in a season?

Seven-time All-Star David Wright is the pick among the players for this query. The former fan-favorite spent the entirety of his MLB career with the New York club over two stints.

Which player has played for the Rangers and the Cubs?

Former NL MVP and one of the best hitters of his time, Sammy Sosa represented the Rangers and Cubs during his illustrious MLB career.

The seven-time All-Star represented the Rangers over two stints, but it was his time with the Cubs that garnered him widespread fame.

Which Rangers player has 3000+ career strikeouts?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is the most obvious answer to this query. The legendary pitcher, who holds the MLB record for most strikeouts, played the later part of his career with the Rangers.

