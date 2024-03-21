MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 21, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid brought another reason to smile for baseball enthusiasts who eagerly await the regular season to fully commence. We have covered all the answers for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Dodgers and Guardians?

Two-time World Series winner Manny Ramirez is the pick among the players for this particular query. The former World Series started his MLB career in Cleveland before finding widespread fame with the Boston Red Sox. He signed for the LA Dodgers after a glorious stint with the Red Sox, where he claimed both his World Series rings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which player has played for the Dodgers and White Sox?

Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn is among several players to have represented both teams during his career. The two-time All-Star joined the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and moved to the Dodgers for a brief stint in 2023 before returning to the Cardinals, where he began his MLB career.

Which Dodgers player has 6+ WAR season?

Los Angeles Dodgers fan-favorite and two-time World Series winner Mookie Betts is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The seven-time All-Star posted an 8.3 WAR during the 2023 season for the Dodgers.

Which player has played for the Giants and Guardians?

Former six-time All-Star Kenny Lofton played for several teams during his MLB career, including the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians.

Which player has played for the Giants and White Sox?

Former World Series winner A.J. Pierzynski is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The two-time All-Star played the majority of his career with the Twins and White Sox with a brief stint for the Giants sandwiched in between those stints.

Which Giants player has a 6+ WAR season?

San Francisco Giants icon and one of the greatest hitters in MLB history, Barry Bonds is the most obvious pick for this particular puzzle.

Which Guardians player has 20+ win seasons?

Hall of Famer Bob Feller is one of the few players to have registered this feat for the Cleveland Guardians. The former World Series winner represented the Guardians throughout his career, registering 20+ wins in a season on six occasions.

Which White Sox player has 20+ win seasons?

Former Cy Young winner Jack McDowell registered 20+ wins a season in his penultimate season with the Chicago White Sox in 1993. It was his second successive 20+ win season for the franchise he made his MLB debut.

Which player has 20+ wins & 6 + WAR in a season?

Pitching icon Roger Clemens is one of the most popular names among the players for this query. The seven-time Cy Young winner achieved both feats during his second successive Cy Young winning campaign in 1987.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.