MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 22, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition intrigued fans with another daily internet puzzle game. We have got all the answers covered for ardent fans of the popular game.

Which player has played for the Red Sox and Houston Astros?

Pitching icon and former MVP Roger Clemens is the most obvious pick for this query. The seven-time Cy Young winner spent the majority of his illustrious career with the Boston Red Sox and had a brief stint with the Houston Astros near the end of his MLB career.

Which player has played for the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies?

All-Star shortstop Trevor Story is one of the latest names to have played for both teams during his MLB career. The two-time All-Star started his MLB career with the Rockies before moving to the Red Sox a few seasons ago.

Which Red Sox player has thrown a no-hitter?

Three-time World Series winner Jon Lester is the top pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star finds himself on this list after throwing a no-hitter for the Red Sox in 2008.

Which player has played for the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest pitchers to have played the game, Randy Johnson is the most obvious choice for this query.

Which player has played for the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies?

Former World Series winner Jamie Moyer is the top pick among the players for this query. The former All-Star pitcher makes it to the list courtesy of the last season of his career with the Rockies.

Which Seattle Mariners player has thrown a no-hitter?

Seattle Mariners fan-favorite and former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández is one of the most obvious choices for this query. The six-time All-Star played the entirety of his career with the Mariners, throwing a no-hitter in 2012.

Which Houston Astros player was a first-round draft pick?

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman makes it to the list as he was the second overall pick for the Houston Astron during the 2015 MLB Draft. He has repaid the faith by helping the team to two World Series titles during his ongoing tenure.

Which Colorado Rockies player was a first-round draft pick?

One of the latest Hall of Fame inductees, Todd Helton, is arguably the most obvious pick for this query. The Rockies icon played his entire MLB career with the team after being the eighth overall pick in the 1995 MLB Draft.

