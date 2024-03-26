MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 26, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins.

The rest of the grid is made up of the “Hall of Fame” honor and a condition that says “Pitched minimum 1 game.”

It can be quite challenging, but you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Mar. 26, 2024

Which players have played for the Blue Jays and Angels?

109 players in total have played for the Blue Jays and Angels. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson played one season each for the Blue Jays and Angels.

Fellow Hall of Famer Dave Winfield also played for both clubs - two seasons for the Angels and one season for the Blue Jays. Some other possible answers include Devon White, John Candelaria and Kelvim Escobar.

Which players have played for the Blue Jays and Reds?

81 players have proudly donned both uniforms. Hall of Famer Scott Rolen played four seasons for the Angels and two seasons for the Blue Jays. Some other possible answers include Tony Fernandez, Juan Guzman, David Wells and Frank Viola.

Name one Blue Jays player who has pitched minimum 1 game professionally

There are several possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Some of them include Hall of Famer Roy Halladay, Jason Frasor, Duane Ward, Jim Acker and Dan Plesac.

Which players have played for the Twins and Angels?

117 players in total have played for both the Twins and Angels. Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven played 11 seasons for the Twins and 12 seasons for the Angels. Fellow Hall of Famer Rod Carew played 12 seasons for the Twins and 7 seasons for the Angels. Some other possible answers include Bartolo Colon, Torii Hunter and Luis Tiant.

Which players have played for the Twins and Reds?

Per Baseball Reference, there are 157 possible answers for this intersection. Sonny Gray is the very first name that comes to mind. The Cardinals pitcher has played three seasons for the Reds and two for the Twins. Some other possible answers include Jesse Tannehill, Camilo Pascual and Clark Griffith.

Name one Twins player who has pitched minimum 1 game professionally

The likes of Walter Johnson, Rick Aguilera, Eddie Guardado, Joe Nathan and Taylor Rogers are just a few of a plethora of possible answers for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

Which Angels players are in the Hall of Fame?

The Angels have 12 players representing them in the Hall of Fame. Some possible answers include Rickey Henderson, Reggie Jackson, Rod Carew, Nolan Ryan and Vladimir Guerrero.

Which Reds players are in the Hall of Fame?

The Twins have 37 players in the Hall of Fame. Some possible answers include Ken Griffey Jr., Tom Seaver, Scott Rolen, Barry Larkin and Joe Morgan.

Name one Hall of Famer who has pitched minimum 1 game professionally

The number of possible answers for this intersection are too many. Babe Ruth is going to be a popular shout for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Some other possible answers include Nolan Ryan, Cy Young, Trevor Hoffman and Mariano Rivera.

