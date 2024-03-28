MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 28, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a great one for trivia enthusiasts. They'll once again have to remember players who were the common link between two seemingly unconnected teams as well as keep track of some positions and statistics. If that's proving to be tricky, we have the answers for you.

Which players played for the Giants and Mariners?

Mitch Haniger played for both the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners. He is joined by Randy Johnson, Gaylord Perry, AJ Pollock, Kevin Mitchell and Kevin Padlo.

Which players played for the Giants and A's?

Barry Zito played for the Giants and Oakland Athletics. This is also true of Tim Hudson, Vida Blue, Fernando Abad, Willie McCovey, Scott Kazmir and Skye Bolt.

Which Giants had a .300 average season?

Barry Bonds hit .300 in a season for the Giants. So did Buster Posey, Melky Cabrera, Jeff Kent, Rogers Hornsby, Bill Terry, Willie Mays and Mike Tiernan.

Which players played for the Tigers and Mariners?

Freddy Garcia played for the Detroit Tigers and Mariners. You can also use Lance Parrish, Justin Upton, Eugenio Suarez, Robbie Ray, Matthew Boyd, Cameron Maybin and Austin Jackson.

Which players played for the Tigers and A's?

Ty Cobb played for both the Tigers and Athletics, as has Kenny Rogers, Bobo Newsome, Al Simmons, Pete Kozma, Josh Harrison, Joakim Soria and Edwin Jackson.

Which Tigers had a .300 average season?

Miguel Cabrera hit .300 for the Tigers in a season. This is also true of Ty Cobb, Hank Greenberg, Bobby Veach, Magglio Ordonez, Wili Castro, Harold Castro and J.D. Martinez.

Which Mariners played shortstop?

Alex Rodriguez played shortstop for the Mariners, as has J.P. Crawford, Kyle Seager, Omar Vizquel, Julio Cruz, Dylan Moore, Adam Frazier and Dee Strange-Gordon.

Which A's played shortstop?

Eric Chavez played shortstop for the Athletics. This is also true of Bert Campaneris, Jimmie Foxx, Pete Suder, Tony Kemp, Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder.

Which shortstops had a .300 batting average season?

Derek Jeter hit .300 while playing shortstop. Trea Turner, Cal Ripken Jr., Honus Wagner, Barry Larkin, Nomar Garciappara, Corey Seager, Tim Anderson and Troy Tulowitzki.

