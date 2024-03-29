MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 29, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid brought forward another round of interesting puzzles for ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for the latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is the most obvious pick for this particular query. The four-time Cy Young winner started his iconic MLB career with the Chicago Cubs in 1986 and went to play for the Atlanta Braves for nearly a decade after his Cubs stint.

Which Chicago Cubs player has a 100+ RBIs season?

Former MVP and Chicago Cubs icon Sammy Sosa is the most popular choice among players for this puzzle. The seven-time All-Star registered 100+ RBIs in nine consecutive seasons for the Cubs.

Which Chicago Cubs player has 10+ wins in a season?

Former Rookie of the Year Kerry Wood is one of the players to accomplish this feat for the Chicago Cubs. The two-time All-Star registered 10+ wins in a season in consecutive years for the Cubs.

Which player has played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves?

One of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Hank Aaron is the undisputed first pick for the query. The legendary slugger went on to set unprecedented records during his glorious MLB career for the Braves and the Brewers.

Which Milwaukee Brewers player has a 100+ RBIs season?

Brewers fan favorite Ryan Braun played his entire MLB career in Milwaukee. The former Rookie of the Year registered 100+ RBIs in five of his first six seasons with the Brewers.

Which Milwaukee Brewers player has 10+ wins in a season?

Three-time All-Star Corbin Burnes enjoyed great success with the Brewers during his six-season stint with the team after his MLB debut in 2018.

Which player has played for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves?

Two-time Cy Young winner Tom Glavine is regarded as one of the greatest pitchers to have played for the Braves and Mets. The Hall of Famer played the majority of his career with the Braves, helping them to the 1995 World Series title.

Which New York Mets player has a 100+ RBIs season?

Three-time World Series winner Darryl Strawberry is the most popular name among the players for this query. The eight-time All-Star enjoyed three 100+ RBIs seasons during his illustrious MLB stint for the Mets.

