MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 7, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few fun prompts, which should make for a good challenge for trivia enthusiasts. There are the standard teams that a player has played for as well as positional and draft status to remember. Fortunately, we've got all the answers you will need down below.

Which players played for Yankees and Mariners?

Justus Sheffield has played for the Yankees and Mariners

Justus Sheffield played for both the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. He is joined by Robinson Cano, James Paxton, Randy Johnson, Rickey Henderson and Edwin Encarnacion.

Which players played for Yankees and Royals?

Johnny Damon played for both the Yankees and Kansas City Royals. This is also true of Andrew Benintendi, Carlos Beltran, Gaylord Perry, Albert Abreu and Aroldis Chapman.

Which Yankees played shortstop?

Derek Jeter played shortstop for the Yankees. You can also use Didi Gregorius, Anthony Volpe, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Frankie Crossetti, Oswald Peraza, Gio Urshela and Alex Rodriguez.

Which players played for the Red Sox and Mariners?

James Paxton played for both the Boston Red Sox and Mariners. So did Adrian Beltre, Derek Lowe, Jason Bay, Wade Miley, Doug Fister, Danny Valencia and Scott Podsednik.

Which players played for the Red Sox and Royals?

Andrew Benintendi played for the Red Sox and Royals. He is joined by Jackie Bradley Jr., David Cone, Johnny Damon, Eric Hosmer, Jonny Gomes and Mike Aviles.

Which Red Sox played shortstop?

Xander Bogaerts played shortstop for the Red Sox, as did Nomar Garciaparra, Rico Petrocelli, Rafael Devers, Yu Chang, Jonathan Arauz, Jose Iglesias and Trevor Story.

Who were Mariners first round picks?

Ken Griffey Jr. was a first-round pick by the Mariners. You can also use Harold Reynolds, J.P. Crawford, Dustin Ackley, Jarred Kelenic, Jesse Winker and Kyle Lewis.

Who were Royals first-round picks?

Alex Gordon was a first-round pick by the Royals. This is also true of Billy Butler, Mike Moustakas, Johnny Damon, Hunter Dozier, Clint Hurdle and Jeff Francouer.

Which first-round picks played shortstop?

Bobby Witt Jr. was a first-round pick who played shortstop. So was Derek Jeter, Robin Yount, Alex Rodriguez, Chipper Jones, Barry Larkin, Bryson Stott, Anthony Volpe and Gavin Lux.

