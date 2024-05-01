Which St. Louis Cardinals player has 300+ career home runs? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 1, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition brought forward another intriguing series of puzzles for baseball enthusiasts. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition of the famed daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty is the most popular pick among the fans for this query. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Tigers in December 2023 to become one of the latest players to have played for both teams.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has a 6+ WAR season?

Iconic MLB slugger Albert Pujols is one of the top picks for this particular puzzle. The three-time MVP and former Rookie of the Year managed a 6+ WAR season for eight consecutive seasons during his illustrious sting with the Cardinals.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has 300+ career home runs?

Another query that shouts the legendary Albert Pujols' name. One of the greatest hitters to ever represent the Cardinals, Pujols finished his MLB career with 703 home runs. Mark McGwire is another good answer for this section.

Which player has played for the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox?

Former All-Star outfielder Magglio Ordóñez made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 1997. The six-time All-Star represents the Detroit Tigers for seven years before calling time on his career.

Which Chicago White Sox player has a 6+ WAR season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is one of the most revered personalities to have represented the White Sox. The two-time MVP registered a 6+ WAR in four consecutive seasons during his stay in Chicago.

Which Chicago White Sox player has 300+ career home runs?

Five-time All-Star Frank Thomas is an obvious pick for this query as well. Apart from the legendary slugger, Ken Griffey Jr. is another prominent name to have achieved this feat.

Which MVP winner has played for the Detroit Tigers?

Detroit Tigres fan-favorite and one of the greatest sluggers of the modern era, Miguel Cabrera is the most obvious pick for this query. The 12-time All-Star represented the Tigers for more than a decade, winning two MVP titles during his illustrious stint.

Which MVP has a 6+ WAR season?

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is the most popular pick among players for this query. The three-time MVP managed a 6+ WAR season for eight consecutive years with the Angels.

Which MVP has 300+ career home runs?

One of the most feared sluggers of his time, Barry Bonds is a favorite for this query. The seven-time MVP broke several MLB records during his career that spanned over two decades while registering a staggering 762 home runs in the process.

