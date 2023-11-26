MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Nov. 26, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has spiced things up. On November 26, fans were tasked with naming players who played for mutiple teams, only one team and who were born outside the United States. That is a lot of tough questions, but we have the answers below.

Which players have played for Tigers and Mets?

Justin Verlander played for both the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets. You can also try Max Scherzer, Mickey Lolich, Javier Baez, Yoenis Cespedes and Curtis Granderson.

Which Tigers were born outside the US?

Miguel Cabrera, Javier Baez, Wilson Ramos, Edwin Jackson, Anibal Sanchez, Francisco Rodriguez and Ruben Sierra played for the Tigers and were born outside the US.

Which Tigers only played for one team?

Akil Baddoo has thus far only played for the Tigers. You can also use Kerry Carpenter, Hooks Dauss, Bill Freehan, Rony Garcia, Riley Greene and Fred Hutchison.

Which players have played for Orioles and Mets?

Matt Harvey pitched for the Baltimore Orioles and Mets. He is joined by Eddie Murray, Roberto Alomar, Jonathan Arauz, Jose Bautista, Robinson Chirinos and Rich Hill.

Which Orioles were born outside the US?

Rafael Palmeiro played for the Orioles and was born outside the US. This is also true of Miguel Tejada, Roberto Alomar, Jonathan Villar, Nelson Cruz and Vladimir Guerrero.

Which Orioles only played for one team?

Adley Rutschman has thus far only played for a single team, the Orioles. This is true of Gunnar Henderson, Felix Bautista, Dillon Tate, Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander.

Which players have played for Angels and Mets?

Nolan Ryan played for both the Los Angeles Angels and Mets during his Hall of Fame career. You can also try Bartolo Colon, Rickey Henderson, Eduardo Escobar, Cameron Maybin and Jonathan Villar.

Which Angels were born outside the US?

Shohei Ohtani was born outside the US and he played for the Angels. So did Albert Pujols, Rod Carew, Andrelton Simmons, Kendrys Morales, Hideki Matsui and Martin Maldonado.

Which Angels only played for one team?

Mike Trout has thus far only played for the Angels. You can also choose Tim Salmon, Matt Thaiss, Jo Adell, Buck Rogers, Shohei Ohtani and David Fletcher.

