MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 10, 2023

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for fans to enjoy. The 3 x 3 grid asks users to refer to the hints lined up along the x and y axes to populate the pattern with names of relevant MLB.

On November 10, a jam-packed grid dropped with some challenging questions contained. Today, we will be unwinding the Immaculate Grid will a full list of answers.

"Immaculate Grid 222 + Bonus Challenge. Play your way—OG Immaculate Grid or try to fill the grid using ONLY pitchers!" - Immaculate Grid

Immaculate Grid Answers November 10

Which players have played for Cubs and Guardians?

The two sides squared off in the 2016 World Series that saw the Chicago Cubs win their first title in 108 years. Some viable names for this portion of the Grid include Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley, who spent some time on both teams. Additionally, Mark DeRosa, Hoyt Wilhelm, and pitcher Kerry Wood, who threw a 20-K game for the Cubs, are viable answers.

Which players have played for Red Sox and Guardians?

Apart from Cy Young himself, several big names have played for the Guardians and Boston Red Sox. These include former Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey, Johnny Damon and Victor Martinez.

"Happy birthday in heaven to the greatest pitcher to have never won a Cy Young, Boston Red Sox pitching great, Cy Young." - Honest Larry

Which players have played for Dodgers and Guardians?

2018 Hall of Fame inductee Jim Thome played the first thirteen seasons of his career in Cleveland, winning four All-Star nods. After departing the team in 2003, Thome arrived in LA, appearing in just 17 games for the Dodgers in 2009. Alongside Thome, Marquis Grissom and Trevor Bauer are viable Immaculate Grid answers.

Which Cubs pitchers have had 20 win seasons?

Right hander Jake Arrieta is the most recent Cubs pitcher to win 20 games in a season, doing so in 2015. Apart from the now-retired Arrieta, Fergie Jenkins hit the 20-win mark in six consecutive seasons in the 1970s before Greg Maddux did it again in 1992.

"Cubs ace Jake Arrieta wins 2015 NL Cy Young" - B/R Walk-Off

Which Red Sox pitchers have had 20 win seasons?

In all 28 arms have posted 20 win seasons for the Boston Red Sox. Among them is Smoky Wood, who put up 34 wins in 1912, a franchise record that still holds. Other Grid entries that exist here include Pedro Martinez, Derek Lowe, and Luis Tiant.

Which Dodgers pitchers have had 20 win seasons?

In 2011, Clayton Kershaw became the first Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher to record 20 or more wins since Ramon Martinez in 1990. Since then, Julio Urias added his name to the list in 2021. Moreover, Grid users can also rely on the names of Sandy Koufax, Don Sutton, and Don Newcombe.

Which Cubs players have been All-Stars

While there have been plenty of All-Stars to come out of successive Chicago Cubs lineups, Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and Dansby Swanson were all in Seattle this past July. Going back, big names like Sammy Sosa and Ron Santo also had many All-Star honors handed down to them.

Which Red Sox players have been All-Stars

David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, just to name a few.

Which Dodgers players have been All-Stars

2023 saw both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts get sent back to the All-Star Game. Older Immaculate Grid users might enter names such as Mike Piazza, Tommy Davis, and Don Drysdale, all of which would be correct.