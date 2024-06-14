MLB Injury Update Today: Nolan Arenado, Josh Jung and more stars on the road to recovery - June 14

As we enter the twelfth week of MLB action, several storylines have emerged. From short-term hiccups to longer-term structural challenges, teams are still looking for ways to mitigate the effects of a 162-game season.

With the All-Star break now about a month away, today we will be examining the top injury updates from around the league for June 14, 2024.

MLB Injury Update for June 14

Nolan Arenado

Although he has had a cold start to the season, St. Louis Cardinals fans let out a collective sigh of relief after it was announced that third baseman Nolan Arenado would not be missing any time. The third baseman was hammered on the hand by a pitch from Pirates pitcher Hunter Stratton on Thursday, but x-rays showed that no internal damage had been done.

"babe wake up nolan arenado pulled a ball" - tim

Expected to be back in action on Friday, Arenado is hitting .260/.315/.380 with six home runs and 31 RBIs this season.

Kyle Freeland

Veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland has yet to make a start for the Colorado Rockies this season. Held back by an elbow injury, Freeman took to the field on Thursday for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. Though three innings, Freeland allowed one run and is slated to make two more rehab starts before re-joining the Rockies, likely at the end of the month.

Josh Jung

A hero of the Texas Rangers' ALCS victory over the Houston Astros this season, 26-year-old Josh Jung suffered a fractured wrist after getting hit with a pitch after just four games.

"Josh Jung has suffered a fractured wrist, per @kennlandry" - SleeperMLB

On Thursday, Jung participated in live batting practice, taking between 30 and 40 pitches off of Tyler Mahle, who has been completing his own rehab assignment in Triple-A Round Rock. Despite playing in just four games, Jung already has two home runs, six RBIs, and a .412 batting average.

DL Hall

In February, reliever DL Hall was traded from the Orioles to the Milwaukee Brewers after putting up a commendable 3.26 ERA in 18 games last year. However, a sprained knee took hold after just four games, landing Hall on the 60-day IL.

With Milwaukee brandishing one of the best bullpen ERA figures in MLB, fans can ostensibly look forward to DL Hall slotting himself back in soon. On Thursday, the 25-year-old pitched his first rehab start in Triple-A Nashville, allowing two runs and two outs.

