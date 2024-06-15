  • home icon
By Adrian Dorney
Modified Jun 15, 2024 17:26 GMT
On Saturday, all 30 MLB teams will be in action. While some teams will have to deal with new injuries to some of their top stars, others have received positive news about players in recovery.

Today, we will be profiling some of the biggest injury news and developments from around the MLB.

MLB Injury Update - June 15

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez left his team's game at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The 34-year-old Venezuelan showed discomfort in his right knee after catching a pitch from Cole Ragans behind the plate. Although no updates have been provided, the four-time Silver Slugger has struggled with back and groin issues this season.

"Salvador Perez addresses his early exit due to right knee discomfort. He says it's "a little sore" and the #Royals. Will reevaluate it Saturday." - Bally Sports Kansas City

At the time of his exit from the game, Perez was hitting .297/.375/.490 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs, making him one of his club's best hitters.

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II grimaced and favored his left hamstring while rounding the bases against the Rays on Friday night. On Saturday morning, it was revealed that Harris II would be heading to the ten-day IL, with the team selecting Ramon Laureano to replace him.

Harris II is hitting .250 with 5 home runs and 20 RBIs so far this year. The 23-year-old Georgia native represents the third high-profile Braves injury this season after Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr.

Julian Merryweather

Chicago Cubs pitcher Julian Merryweather has not pitched since April 5, and has been on the 60-day IL with a rib stress fracture. After a career season in 2023 that saw the 6-foot-4 right-hander go 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA, fans are finally hearing some good news.

The 32-year-old tossed a 26-pitch bullpen session on Friday, but is still expected to be some weeks away from mounting a return.

Joey Gallo

Late on Friday night, an MRI of Joey Gallo's hamstring revealed that the Washington Nationals utility man may be out longer than expected.

"Davey Martinez said Joey Gallo’s MRI revealed a significant hamstring strain and he’ll be out for a while." - Bobby Blanco

The 30-year-old has not played since June 11 and he is currently batting .164. Already on the ten-day IL, Nats manager Dave Martinez hinted that Gallo could be out significantly longer. Joey Meneses is expected to take over at first base.

