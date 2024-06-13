MLB Injury Update Today: Triston Casas, Eduardo Rodriguez and more stars on the road to recovery - June 13

There are quite a few ailing stars around the MLB, each getting a little closer to a return with every passing day. Some superstars and other impactful players have been unable to help their teams for a while, but the days of an IL status are growing short for many. Here is the latest around the baseball world.

MLB Injury Updates for June 13

Triston Casas

Boston Red Sox star Triston Casas has had a slow path to recovery and lingering pain has made it hard for him to get much work in. However, as of June 13, he is able to take some swings and has done some tee work as he tries to get back to the roster. That said, the Red Sox do not expect him to be back until July.

Brock Burke

Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke was reinstated from the 60-day IL and had been out since April with a broken hand. In response, the team optioned two players down to AAA.

Danny Coloumbe

The Baltimore Orioles are patiently awaiting the results of an MRI on Danny Coloumbe. Their bullpen has dealt with injuries already this year, but the pitcher himself is hopeful that he will be able to avoid a lengthy IL stint and return to the mound sooner rather than later.

Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez is working back to the MLB

Eduardo Rodriguez has yet to throw a regular-season pitch after signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB offseason. He is slowly but surely making his way back to the big leagues and just resumed his throwing program and is undergoing testing, but he has extended the distance to 105 feet.

Miguel Castro

Another Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher is working his way back to the big leagues as well. Miguel Castro threw a 21-pitch bullpen on Tuesday and reports suggest that it went well. He has been out of action since April and will likely need a few rehab starts first, but he is also scheduled to throw another bullpen on Friday.

