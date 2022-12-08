Aaron Judge has committed the next nine years of his baseball career to the New York Yankees. To reciprocate, it looks as if the Yankees will honor Judge with the title of team captain. Over the previous seven seasons with the Yankees, Judge has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. He has proven himself to be the leader of the clubhouse.

MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Bob Nightengale have both Tweeted that Judge will likely be named captain. In the latest episode of his podcast, The Show, Heyman spoke about why Judge being assigned the role of captain is a no-brainer.

"He is the leader...and that is why we're expecting them to bestow the captaincy on him," said Heyman

The Yankees have a rich and storied history since the club was founded in 1903. Over that 120 year stretch, the Yankees have won an MLB-record 27 World Series titles. For Judge to be handed the prestigious honor after closing a record contract would be the icing on the cake.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Judge is”very likely” to receive the Captain title, as he shouid once Yankees deal is completed Judge is”very likely” to receive the Captain title, as he shouid once Yankees deal is completed

"Judge is 'very likely' to receive the Captain title, as he shouid once Yankees deal is completed" - Jon Heyman

Judge would be only the 16th captain in the club's history. The last three captains were Derek Jeter (2003-2014), Don Mattingly (1991-1995) and Ron Guidry (1986-1988). Other famous captains include Lou Gehrig (1935-1939) and George Herman "Babe" Ruth (1922).

Eight of the previous 15 captains have been Hall of Famers.

Aaron Judge won his first AL MVP in 2022 leading the league in HRs, RBIs and runs

Aaron Judge at bat against the Houston Astros in game one of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park.

Judge has just completed what many consider to be the greatest offensive season in baseball history. The four-time All-Star broke the AL single-season home run record with 62 dingers. That was one more than fellow Yankee Roger Maris' record of 61 set in 1961. Judge also came agonizingly close to winning the Triple Crown.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

He will be named captain of the Yankees. The #Yankees have yet to make it official but Aaron Judge will be wearing a C on his chest for the next nine years.He will be named captain of the Yankees. The #Yankees have yet to make it official but Aaron Judge will be wearing a C on his chest for the next nine years. He will be named captain of the Yankees.

"The #Yankees have yet to make it official but Aaron Judge will be wearing a C on his chest for the next nine years. He will be named captain of the Yankees." - Bob Nightengale

Heyman spoke about Judge's personality being a big factor in the Yankees reasoning for putting a "C" on his chest. Aaron Judge has matured since being drafted by the Yankees in 2013. He has an amiable personality and a way with players and fans.

After carrying the Yankees' offense to a 99-win season, it is only fitting that Judge is rewarded for his hard work.

Over the previous nine months, Judge has won the AL MVP, a Silver Slugger Award, a Hank Aaron Award, and signed a record contract. Being named the captain of one of the most well-renowned sports franchises in the world would cap off a memorable year for Aaron Judge.

Poll : 0 votes