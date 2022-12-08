Now that the dust from the Aaron Judge sweepstakes has started to settle, details have started to emerge of how things unfolded before the star slugger re-signed with the New York Yankees.

The reigning American League MVP signed a landmark nine-year $360 million contract to stay with the Yankees and reports have surfaced that he turned down an even bigger offer from the San Diego Padres. Judge's negotiation skills along with his representatives drew praise from MLB insider Andy Martino.

Andy Martino @martinonyc One fun and ultimately irrelevant Judge detail: That TMZ style video of him arriving in SF a while back was staged. Between that, the Time article, the surprise trip to San Diego, he really made the Yankees sweat. A free agent process like no other I've seen or covered. One fun and ultimately irrelevant Judge detail: That TMZ style video of him arriving in SF a while back was staged. Between that, the Time article, the surprise trip to San Diego, he really made the Yankees sweat. A free agent process like no other I've seen or covered.

Aaron Judge was reported to have been offered a 10-year $400 million deal by the Padres, before Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner ultimately upped the team's offer and sealed the deal for Judge.

Judge stays put in New York for $360 million over nine years. The primary reason why Aaron Judge flew to San Diego on Tuesday was to meet with the San Diego #Padres They offered him $400 million over 10 years.Judge stays put in New York for $360 million over nine years. The primary reason why Aaron Judge flew to San Diego on Tuesday was to meet with the San Diego #Padres.They offered him $400 million over 10 years.Judge stays put in New York for $360 million over nine years.

Aaron Judge and Hal Steinbrenner come to terms

Hal Steinbrenner, the Chairman of Yankee Global Enterprises

Initial rumors were that the contract that Aaron Judge was offered by the Yankees was worth $300 million for eight years. However, with the flurry of suitors and even one team—the San Diego Padres, splurging out a $400 million contract for 10 years, Hal Steinbrenner needed to act and make a decision.

Andy Martino @martinonyc Sources: Last night that Yankees were at 8/$320MM for Judge. They believed SDP was at $400 and Giants would get there. Hal got on phone w/Judge, asked him if he wanted to be a Yankee. Judge said yes but need 9th year.Hal/Judge closed deal. Sources: Last night that Yankees were at 8/$320MM for Judge. They believed SDP was at $400 and Giants would get there. Hal got on phone w/Judge, asked him if he wanted to be a Yankee. Judge said yes but need 9th year.Hal/Judge closed deal.

Steinbrenner and Judge reportedly had a phone call while all the buzz was swirling on the Hot Stove. The star slugger admitted to the Yankees owner that he wanted to stay in the Bronx but needed another year in the contract. The owner then gave Judge the additional year and they closed out the deal.

For all the flak that Yankee ownership has drawn in recent times, this might be the most positive action that the majority of the Yankee fanbase would applaud.

