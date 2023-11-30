MLB insider Jon Heyman has shed light on the New York Yankees' potential offseason plans, suggesting they could make a significant splash by pursuing three top targets: outfielder Juan Soto, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and first baseman Cody Bellinger.

"They're in on Soto. They're in on Bellinger. They're in on Yamamoto," Heyman asserted, hinting at the Yankees' willingness to invest heavily in bolstering their roaster.

While the Yankees have traditionally prioritized their pitching needs, Heyman indicated they could also move for position players,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I could see them getting both Soto and Bellinger," he remarked, suggesting that the Yankees are not afraid to make bold moves.

Expand Tweet

Looking at Yankees' rumors in the offseason

The acquisition of Soto, a young and dynamic outfielder, would solidify the Yankees' corner outfield positions. Heyman envisions a long-term commitment to Soto, stating,

"If they got Soto, I would think they would sign him to a big extension to show their long-term commitment to him."

Bringing in both Soto and Bellinger would form a formidable offensive trio alongside Aaron Judge, significantly enhancing the Yankees' batting prowess.

Jasson Dominguez's injury recovery could pave the way for his return to center field, with Bellinger potentially shifting to first base in 2024.

Anthony Rizzo's contract extension, which includes a 2025 club option, adds another layer to the Yankees' plans. Signing Bellinger for the outfield this season and transitioning him to first base after 2024 would allow Dominguez to reclaim center field.

While there is no guarantee of securing both Soto and Bellinger, Heyman believes it is possible, given the Yankees' current roster composition. "Getting both Soto and Bellinger is also an option that I could see," he stated, emphasizing the potential fit with the Yankees' depth chart.

The Yankees pursuing these big names means the team intends to compete hard for a possible World Series title next season. Due to their strong finances and organizational depth, the Yankees stand well-positioned to redefine the outlook of the MLB in the following off-season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.