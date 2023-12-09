For a few hours, the baseball world stood still as MLB Insider Jon Morosi announced that Shohei Ohtani was traveling to Toronto to sign with the Blue Jays. But as a number of other media outlets refuted the claim, Morosi later came out and apologized for his mistake on social media.

Intially the baseball community was unsure whether the reports made by Morosi were legitimate or not, as Shohei Ohtani has claimed his willingness to play in the West Coast in the future. Even considering a shift away from the West Coast, Toronto would have been too far away from where he has played out his career so far, Los Angeles.

Despite this, fans believed Morosi as he also reported that Ohtani went through customs check at the LA airport to get to Canada. But all speculation soon subsided as other insiders confirmed the news that the Japanese sensation was still in the city.

Realizing his mistake, Morosi corrected himself by posting an apology on X, formerly Twitter:

"Today, I posted reporting that included inaccurate information that Shohei Ohtani was traveling to Toronto. I regret the mistake and apologize to baseball fans everywhere. I am deeply sorry for letting you down," Morosi said.

However, fans were having none of it as they were furious at Morosi for relaying unconfirmed information. They took to X to voice their opinions:

You’re done," one fan wrote.

Another fan tagged the MLBNetwork page and said, "Fire this clown."

Here are a few other reactions:

Shohei Ohtani is still undecided on his future club

As per claims, the generational player is still unsure about where he will play for in the upcoming season. The former Los Angeles Angels star has several big-money club suitors with the favorites still being cross-town rivals, the LA Dodgers, who are billed to be World Series contenders for another season with or without Shohei Ohtani. Thus the two-way player signing with them makes the most sense.

