While most of the Atlanta Braves offense cannot be upgraded in the offseason, the pitching staff can. Relying on the veteran Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider, and Max Fried to stay healthy all season next year will not get them far.

Fried has had trouble staying on the field in recent years. Strider has dealt with an oblique issue that has kept him off the field, and Morton sustained an injury to his finger that took him off the playoff roster.

Given all this, it would make sense for the Braves to be aggressive about attaining a quality starting pitcher in the offseason. MLB insider David O'Brien wants them to make it their top priority.

"They've gotta go out and get a frontline guy," stated David O'Brien.

There are tons of quality starters on the open market that the Braves can look into. Some legitimate aces have been dangled by their respective front offices to other teams. Atlanta could take a look at what these teams want in return.

Who could the Atlanta Braves target in the offseason?

The easiest route the Atlanta Braves could take is picking up a starter in free agency. Quite a few good ones are out there looking for their next home.

Sonny Gray is one of them who would fit in with Atlanta's system. The former Minnesota Twins ace is an AL Cy Young Award finalist and would be an excellent addition to the rotation.

Gray is coming off a season where he compiled an 8-8 record with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 innings. Aside from his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2013, this is his lowest ERA.

Aaron Nola is another pitcher on the free agent market that could excite the Braves. He is one of the top pitchers on the open market and is a dependable starter. He does not get injured often, which Atlanta is looking for.

Looking at trade options, the Braves could look to target Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. However, Chicago understands his value, so he will not be an easy target.

Another name insiders have thrown out there is Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes. It has been rumored that Milwaukee would be open to trading the ace in the offseason.

Whatever route they go, expect Atlanta to be heavily involved in the pitching market during the offseason.