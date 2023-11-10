It is going to be an interesting and lucrative offseason for free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger. After an incredible bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs, the former National League MVP will arguably be the second most sought-after talent on the open market behind Shohei Ohtani.

With all that being said, it may be some time before there is any official announcement that Cody Bellinger has agreed to a new contract. This in turn means that it could be several weeks of rumors and speculation about not only how much money Bellinger will receive, but also where he will land.

As a proven, left-handed batter, Bellinger will have a plethora of teams vying for his signature. One of the teams that the star has been heavily linked to is the New York Yankees. Not only do the Yankees need additional outfield depth, but his left-handed power should thrive in the home run-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

Former professional pitcher turned MLB analyst C. J. Nitkowski spoke on MLB Network Radio discussing the potential union between Bellinger and the New York Yankees. Nitkowski explained that Bellinger would be a great addition to the Bronx Bombers, saying "He would be a really good fit."

"He would be a really good fit, I don't know how many big moves they really have in them and the pitching needs to be addressed." @CJNitkowski on how the @Yankees could be a home for Cody Bellinger: #Yankees | #RepBX" - @MLBNetworkRadio

Nitkowski supports Cody Bellinger to the Yankees but under one circumstance

Although C. J. Nitkowski supports the idea that Cody Bellinger would be an ideal candidate to join the New York Yankees, he emphasized that he would likely not be the answer to their problems.

"Brian Cashman says the Yankees need 2 outfielders, "preferably lefthanded", reinforce pitching, and notes the Yankees' infield "surplus" "Do you try to find a lane to get [Oswald] Peraza involved? We have Gleyber Torres in the last year of his contract" - @snyyankees

He explained that while he is in favor of the move, the New York Yankees need to address their starting pitching first. He admitted that it may be difficult for them to land the top tier free agents such as Blake Snell and Aaron Nola, he mentioned veterans such as Michael Wacha could be a fit.