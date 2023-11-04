Blake Snell landing spots: Top teams who could be closing in on 2018 Cy Young winner

After the World Series, the next awaited off-baseball action for MLB fans is the offseason. This year, teams have buckled their budgets to get the best roster in 2024, and one of the hot names available on the market is former Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed the 30-year-old right-arm pitcher to a five-year, $50 million contract in 2019. Blake was dealt to the San Diego Padres after two seasons for Luis Patino, Francisco, Blake Hunt, and Cole Wilcox.

Despite challenging 2021 and 2022 seasons, Blake Snell had a 14-9 record with an ERA of 2.25 and 234 strikeouts in 32 appearances in 2023. Despite not qualifying for the playoffs, Blake's performance certainly caught the attention of MLB teams.

Top 3 landing spots for free agent Blake Snell

#1. New York Mets

After the 39-year-old Max Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers and Jacob DeGrom parted ways with the Mets, the team's rotation became unsettled. Despite Kodai Senga managing to get 12 wins with a 2.98 ERA in 166.1 innings, both 28-year-old aces David Peterson and Tylor Megill struggled with 5.03 ERA in 111.0 innings and 4.70 ERA in 126.1 innings, respectively.

If Steven Cohen wants to win the third World Series pennant in the next season, the Snell could be the perfect addition to complete the team's roster.

#2. Los Angeles Angels

The Halos fans are confident to have a get-together with Shohei Ohtani in upcoming seasons. And even if he does return to the Angels, there are plenty of teams knocking at the door and after his surgery, it is unlikely for him to pitch again.

A starting pitcher who has the caliber of pitching 132.0 innings with a 3.14 ERA will undoubtedly create a gap that needs to be filled if Trout and Co. want to get a championship ring next year. Blake will be the perfect option for the team as both are RHP and delivered fruitful results in games.

#3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers experienced firsthand the destructive power of Blake Snell in their last game against the Padres before the postseason. Snell pitched six innings, and the Dodgers' offense couldn't find an answer.

After ace Clayton Kershaw's devastating performance in Game 1 of the ALDS against the D-backs, it's uncertain whether he will return to the Dodgers. If he doesn't, the void of experience in the rotation can only be filled by players like Snell, who has spent eight years in the major league.