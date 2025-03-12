MLB insider baffled by $50M gap in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Blue Jays contract talks

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his ongoing contract situation has yet again become the talk of Major League Baseball. The four-time All-Star and the Toronto Blue Jays have yet to reach any sort of aggreement on a potential long-term extension to keep the hard-hitting first baseman with the club for the foreseeable future.

The two sides were in discussions over a potential deal all offseason, however, with the regular season only a few weeks away, the two sides are reportedly divided on a monetary value. According to reports from the New York Post, the Blue Jays offer was close to $450 million present day value, which Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned down.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal also reported that Guerrero Jr. has been seeking a 14-year deal with a present day value of $500 million. This has left a $50 million gap between the two sides, something that Rosenthal talked about in an interview with Foul Territory, believing that it should be a non-issue for the Blue Jays considering the length of the contract.

"The difference we are talking about is $50 million over 14 years. That's not alot of money, they can do that. At least they can compromise on that... The gap, it just doesn't seem to be that significant," Rosenthal explained.

Vladdy was tremendous for the Toronto Blue Jays last season even though the rest of the team struggled. Through 159 games last year, Guerrero Jr. posted a career best .323 batting average with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and a .940 OPS. Despite the Blue Jays missing the postseason, Vladdy earned another All-Star selection.

"I don't know if it gets done. It should get done. He's a home grown player. He's a native Canadian... and he wants to stay. So, I just don't see the problem unless, somehow, the Jays don't value him properly, but if that's the case, why did you offer him $450 million. It's been a curious situation since the very beginning," Rosenthal continued.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will trade plenty of interest on the trade market if he becomes available

While Ken Rosenthal did not rule out that the two sides could eventually come together on a contract, there is also a realistic possibility that the Toronto Blue Jays could explore their options on the trade market. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could net the Blue Jays a sizable return if they opt to move him this season.

A number of clubs have already been linked the superstar in trade rumors, including the Boston Red Sox. Other clubs that have emerged as possible destinations on either the trade market or in free agency include the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Despite the interest, it's likely that the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. situation with the Blue Jays is far from over.

