We are exactly 22 days away from the MLB trade deadline and the talk surrounding a Shohei Ohtani move is picking up steam.

Ohtani is in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and there is no indication that he will sign an extension with the club. The two-way phenom is in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in the history of baseball and will have plenty of suitors if he does decide to become a free agent.

The decision to trade Ohtani before his contract runs down will ultimately come down to the Angels and owner Arte Moreno.

According to MLB reporter Howard Cole, the decision has already been made.

Howard Cole @Howard_Cole Ohtani is being traded. Ohtani is being traded.

Cole's recent tweet suggests that the Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani before the Aug. 1 deadline.

Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win his second AL MVP in three seasons. In fact, it's not even a close race.

The Japanese superstar leads the MLB in home runs (32), triples (6) and OPS (1.050). He also ranks first in opposing batting average (.189) and fourth in strikeouts (132).

If Ohtani is that great, why would the Angels trade him? There are several factors to consider:

- If Ohtani decides to run out his contract, the Angels will receive minimal compensation. A trade would allow them to receive some top prospects in exchange for the soon-to-be free agent.

- The Angels have failed to reach the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. They are currently fourth in the division and have dropped nine of their past 10 games.

- Ohtani's next contract will likely be the largest in MLB history. The range of the deal is expected to be in the $500-$600 million region. That is a major commmitment for any organization.

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates during the fifth inning at loanDepot park

The Los Angeles Angels have not made an announcement regarding a trade but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the club will "know a lot more in the next two or three weeks."

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani has homered again! He now has 32 before the All-Star break! Shohei Ohtani has homered again! He now has 32 before the All-Star break! https://t.co/vxlI0R7was

Ohtani is rumored to be interested in remaining on the West Coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as possible landing spots for the 29-year-old.

If the club do not believe it has a chance of signing him to a long-term deal, it may be wise to consider a trade.

