The Los Angeles Angels are without a manager and Buck Showalter is without a club to manage. This has prompted numerous speculations that Halos owner Arte Moreno might be looking to sign the veteran for his club. However, for most analysts, that is not what the Angels management is looking to do.

Earlier this year, Showalter was let go of his duties by Steve Cohen, as the New York Mets had probably the most disappointing season in franchise history. The Mets, with the biggest payroll in the history of the league, ended up with a 75-87 losing record. Even though factors such as lack of roster unity and leadership contributed to the result, Showalter was blamed and subsequently removed.

The Angels had a similar season but their problems have been long-term. They have been unable to post a winning for almost a decade now. They dismissed Phil Nevin from the managerial position and with their biggest trouble looming — Shohei Ohtani's free agency — they have a lot to figure out for 2024.

If Showalter joins the Angels, it will be a temporary solution as they need a complete overhaul of the team. Bringing in a new face to lead the same core group of players will not yield anything major. This seems to be the reason why MLB Insider Jim Bowden feels that the Halos will not be signing the veteran manager.

“I don’t think Arte Moreno’s gonna go down that path, [of hiring Buck], from what I understand. And I think that hiring a long-term manager makes a lot of sense," Bowden said (via Sports Illustrated).

Los Angeles Angels will find it tough to hire a new manager

Despite losing records, the Angels had their biggest USP in Shohei Ohtani. As the two-way player seems to be exiting the organization, it will be tougher to get a leading manager to head the team.

Moreover, the AL West just got more competitive with the rise of the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners besides the Houston Astros. So if the Angels have to pull someone to the club, there's very little room to showcase the benefits.