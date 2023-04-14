Bryan Reynolds' contract extension talks are still making a lot of noise in the media as the Pittsburgh Pirates look to keep him at the club. MLB Insider Jon Heyman felt that if the Pirates are able to keep Reynolds, it will be a big win for an already burned-outchise.

The 28-year-old outfielder has been part of the Pirates system since he was traded from the San Francisco Giants. Bryan Reynolds has consistently given strong performances and established himself as a vital cog in the Pittsburgh batting lineup.

So far this year, Reynolds has been one of the leading batters in the National League with an average of .340. He has 5 homers to his name, second to Pete Alonso and leads the league with the 14 RBIs he has recorded so far. Looking at his statline, the Pirates will be desperately hoping that their leading star stays after his current two-year contract ends this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The problem in the contract extension talks has been Reynolds' persuation of an opt-out clause if he ends up signing the eight-year, $107 million contract. The Pirates are skeptical about the opt clause as they think it would give the player too much power in the long term. Jon Heyman wrote for the New York Post:

"Sources say the Pirates are showing a willingness to move money around in the $100M, seven-year extension discussion held up by Reynolds request for an opt-out after Year 4. It’s understandable why the Pirates don’t want to do that as they already have him controlled for three years."

Reports suggest Bryan Reynolds doesn't want to discuss contract talks during the regular season

Bryan Reynolds is quite determined to keep his current form going. To accomplish that, as per reports, he has halted talks with the Pirates management about his contract extension. According to General Manager Ben Cherrington, Reynolds wants to stay focussed as one of the batting leaders in the League.

“Nothing to report,” Cherington said. “From his play, it looks like he’s focused on the season. We’re focused on supporting him. If there’s anything more to talk about, we’ll keep that between him and us.”

The complexities of a baseball contract once again seemed to have again hindered the progress of a franchise who are desperate to keep a definite All-Star among their ranks. The Pirates already have a very low salary paycheck but have started well this season with a 8-5 record in the NL currently.

Poll : 0 votes