MLB insider believes Dodgers “winging” Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound

The LA Dodgers are essentially "winging it" when it comes to Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan.

In an appearance on Foul Territory on March 25, Passan discussed how the Dodgers don’t seem to be in any rush to get Ohtani back on the mound. Passan said:

“I wish I could take the experience that I had from reporting the arm and apply it to Ohtani, but it’s such a unique scenario. I think the Dodgers are sort of winging it, and that’s not to suggest they’re being flip about how they’re approaching it with him, I just think there’s no playbook.”

Given Shohei Ohtani’s dual role as a pitcher and hitter, Los Angeles lacks a frame of reference for handling his situation. As such, Passan believes the Dodgers are navigating uncharted territory. He added:

“Because Ohtani bats, and because this is his second major elbow reconstruction and because he’s been shut down for 30-something days in between the last time he pitched and his forthcoming bullpen, he’s essentially going to have to build back up.”

“The Dodgers have so much depth, though, there’s just no rush to get him back. I think Dave Roberts said it, like, what’s important is we have him ready for October.”

Shohei Ohtani to resume rehab program with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is expected to resume his rehab pitching program as spring training fades into the rearview. A piece on MLB.com from March 24 detailed the Dodgers’ plans for the two-way superstar.

The article noted that the team temporarily shut down Ohtani’s pitching regimen to focus on hitting so he could be ready for the start of the season.

Now that Ohtani is handling designated hitter duties, the club’s focus will return to his pitching program. Manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani will throw another bullpen session this weekend as part of his rehab.

The piece quoted Roberts on the team’s focus on Ohtani’s long-term health:

“This is a long-term play for Shohei’s well-being also. So, making sure that we’re cautious and careful as we possibly can.”

Roberts also addressed Ohtani’s future availability as a pitcher:

“And, yeah, for 2025, the most important piece of this is having him be able to do both through the end of the season, through October.”

Last postseason, the Dodgers relied on several bullpen games due to injuries to key starters.

