Any pain and embarrassment the San Francisco Giants feel after missing out on Aaron Judge could be cured by signing Carlos Correa. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser believes that is the path for the Giants to take.

"They HAVE to make a big splash now. They have to go get Carlos Correa," Slusser, the Giants beat writer for the Chronicle, said on MLB Network.

on what's next for the Giants and if they ever had a real chance to sign Judge. "4 years ago they were in the same position with Bryce Harper and didn't get him either. They HAVE to make a big splash now. They have to go get Carlos Correa."

"Four years ago they were in the same position with Bryce Harper and didn't get him either. They HAVE to make a big splash now. They have to go get Carlos Correa."

Just hours before the Yankees were in agreement to bring Judge back to the Bronx, the baseball world was stunned by an erroneous report. MLB reporter Jon Heyman claimed that Judge was on the verge of inking a long-term deal with the Giants.

However, that feeling of optimism from Giants fans was short-lived. The Yankees countered with a massive nine-year, $360 million offer. In the end, Judge chose to stay in New York.

The Giants were previously spurned by Bryce Harper when he was a prized free agent back in 2019. The All-Star slugged had considered signing with the Giants, but eventually changed his mind. He inked a lucrative 13-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 2, 2019.

Up next is Carlos Correa. The Giants are reportedly one of the teams in heavy pursuit of the All-Star shortstop. With the Judge sweepstakes not going in their favor, the Giants could salvage their offseason by signing Correa.

Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run

The market for middle infielders is heating up. Correa's asking price will continue to rise. Reports have come out of the Winter Meetings that Correa could sign a 10-year deal in excess of $300 million.

Carlos Correa opted-out of deal with Twins

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason. The contract included a player option for 2023, which meant he could enter free agency after one season. He officially opted out of his contract with the Twins in October.

Correa posted a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs last season. He also accumulated an .834 OPS and 5.4 WAR.

With bigger market teams circling, Correa's agent Scott Boras said that the Twins have made progress in their attempts to re-sign the star infielder.

“The Twins normally are fishing in one of their 10,000 lakes. ...Well now I think they’re in the deep ocean.”

It is not known whether the Twins have the budget to outbid the other suitors. But if they want to win the Correa sweepstakes, they are going to have to empty their pockets.

