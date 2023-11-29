Josh Hader, arguably the most sought-after left-handed closer, is currently a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for the upcoming season. The five-time All-Star is known for his clutch abilities, shutting down hitters when it matters most.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Hader signed a one-year, $14.1 million deal with the San Diego Padres, avoiding salary arbitration. In the current offseason, Hader's chances of eclipsing Edwin Diaz's $102,000,000 deal are high, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

"Well, certainly, he is the best free agent in the market, and that's not even a competition," Feinsand said on MLB Network. "He's the number one closer out there. For teams looking to add that lockdown guy in the ninth, he's your option. There are some other guys, Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman kind of guys, who will be snapped up by teams but he's the only one you look to sign a long-term deal."

"People are expecting he will sign a deal to eclipse Edwin Diaz's five-year, $102 million contract last year, which is the highest ever for a closer," Feinsand added.

Last year in the offseason, the New York Mets signed closer Diaz to a record five-year, $102 million contract, setting a new benchmark for closers. Among the current free-agent closers, Hader is the only one expected to eclipse that number, given how vital he can be to a championship-contending team.

Potential destinations for Josh Hader, according to Mark Feinsand

Feinsand added that the Texas Rangers need Hader's services more than anyone to repeat as champions. He said (timestamp 0:46):

"The teams are watching Josh Hader's market right now and the Texas Rangers is the one that everyone keeps pointing to. They blew 40% of their save opportunities to eighth and ninth last year. And if you can pair him up with Jose Leclerc, lefty-righty, big one two punch in the back of the bullpen, that's the team that lot of people look at."

Moreover, Feinsand also mentioned that the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees are other potential landing spots for Josh Hader. However, under the leadership of Craig Counsell, the Cubs could entice him for a reunion with his former Milwaukee Brewers manager.

