Justin Turner is "more likely" to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 than he is to leave via free agency, according to MLB Insider Justin Moura.

"I think he’s still more likely to return to Los Angeles than he is to leave. Especially at this advanced age, he just turned 38," Moura, a writer for Fox MLB, said. "I’m not saying it’s a 100% guarantee. I think there will be some other teams interested. But I think at this point, the Dodgers understand how to utilize him, and he appreciates that."

Justin Turner has become a fan favorite with the Dodgers since coming to the team from the New York Mets in 2014. His playing time has dwindled somewhat in the last couple of seasons, he played in just 128 games last season. A lifetime .289 hitter in his 14-year big-league career, he has averaged 19 home runs per season in nine years with Los Angeles.

The full-time introduction of the designated hitter into the National League gave Turner a boost last season. A third baseman by trade, he evenly split time between third base and DH last season.

Marlins reportedly have made Justin Turner an offer

The ability to still swing a respectable bat as well as the ability to play part-time at third means that Turner is still garnering some interest on the free agent market. The Miami Marlins made him a "competitive" offer on Monday, according to the Miami Herald newspaper.

However, Moura believes that Turner's ties to the Los Angeles area -- he was born in Long Beach, an oceanside suburb of L.A. -- make it more likely that he will remain with the Dodgers rathet than go elsewhere.

"I think the ability to play him 50 or 60 or 70 games at third base, and then mostly at DH or something like that, makes a lot of sense. And the Dodgers are equipped to do that with (Max) Muncy and his flexibility," Moura said. "So it’s just a natural pairing forged because they’ve been pairing for a long time."

Justin Turner has twice previously hit the free agent market as a member of the Dodgers. Both times, in 2016 and 2020, he returned to Dodger Stadium. A two-time All-Star, he was named the 2017 National League Championship Series MVP and was also a key member of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship.

