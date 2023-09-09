The Seattle Mariners have been the surprise package of the 2023 MLB season. After a sluggish start, the team has come out firing.

It has been a long time since we have seen an American League team make a late run like this. Seattle are 24-10 since the Aug. 1 trade deadline and have been the hottest team in the league. The offense is clicking, and more importantly, the defense has proven to be one of the most stable in the league.

MLB insider and well-known reporter Ken Rosenthal provided his views on the American League pennant race:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mariners are another team that could be even more dangerous."

Rosenthal was speaking about the Tampa Bay Rays when he brought up Seattle. He believes the Mariners' rotation and pitching depth gives them an advantage over their rivals.

"Foul Territory" - (13:14)

Seattle traded Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline. Few people understood the logic behind the move. Just over a month later, the decision to trade their top reliever looks like a shrewd and calculated move. Rosenthal added:

"I sort of like the Mariners right now, maybe even more than Tampa Bay."

Rosenthal talked up Seattle's rotation and pitching depth. With guys like Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryan Woo, the team plenty of players who can start games or be shifted to the bullpen.

The Seattle Mariners have reached the MLB playoffs just once since 2001

Seattle players celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a game in St. Petersburg, Florida

Seattle are tussling for the top spot in the American League West with a 79-62 record. It trails the Houston Astros by just 0.5 games and hold a 2.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers.

Outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been one of the most in-form players in the league with a .281 batting average and 94 RBIs. Rodriguez was named the AL Rookie of the year in 2022 and has already been selected to the All-Star Game twice.

Expand Tweet

"Julio Rodríguez has been on FIRE @Mariners | @44JRODshow" FOX Sports: MLB

It has not been easy being a baseball fan in Seattle. The team went 20 seasons without reaching the postseason between 2002-2022. This year, however, there is hope in finally some hope in the state of Washington. The future looks bright for this young and talented Seattle team.