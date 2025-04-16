MLB insider believes Orioles should have traded for $170,000,000 ace amid tepid offseason

It has not be the start of the 2025 season that the Baltimore Orioles were hoping for, falling to the bottom of the American League East with a 6-10 record. While there is still plenty of time remaining in the season, there have been some questions raised about the team's approach this past offseason.

After an early exit in the AL Wild Card round last postseason, it was clear that the Baltimore Orioles needed to address several areas on the roster, with starting pitching being the number one concern. Their ace Corbin Burnes hit unrestricted free agency, and while they did attempt to re-sign him, he ultimately left for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Even though they were perhaps out of the running to sign one of the big free agent starting pitchers, the team has long had one of the top farm systems in baseball, and some believed that they should have parlayed that into a blockbuster deal.

One such person is MLB insider Mark DeRosa, who shared his disappointment with the team's lack of aggressiveness on the latest episode of MLB Central. The former MLB infielder explained how he believed that the Orioles have missed an opportunity to take control of the American League.

"I felt that two years ago, that they had the chance to be the perrenial American League power with the young position players and the best farm system at the time, and they did very little with it," DeRosa explained.

Although DeRosa gave credit to the team for some of their moves in recent seasons by acquiring the likes of Jack Flaherty, Corbin Burnes, and Zach Eflin, he felt that there was a clear trade target that they wiffed on this offseason: Garrett Crochet. The flamethrower was acquired instead by the Boston Red Sox, signing a six-year, $170,000,000 extension to remain with the Orioles division rivals.

"They should have Garrett Crochet in their rotation... They missed an opportunity. Are they good enough not make the postseason and contend? Yes, absolutely, but the pitching staff is light, they've got to get guys healthy," DeRosa continued.

The Baltimore Orioles' pitching rotation has been ravaged by injuries

Although the team may not have been able to land a big fish starting pitcher this offseason, they still have some solid arms on the roster when they are healthy, which might be easier said than done. Baltimore is arguably without their top starters as the team's IL continues to grow.

Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Trevor Rogers, and Kyle Bradish all find themselves sidelined with various ailments, which could be a major factor behind the team's slow start. The O's currently sit 26th in terms of team ERA, something that will likely improve as their injured stars work their way back into the rotation.

