The Texas Rangers, fresh off their triumphant World Series win, are already making waves in the offseason rumor mill, with analysts and executives speculating on the possibility of pursuing All-Star closer Josh Hader in free agency. The discussions, highlighted during MLB Now on MLB Network, underscore the Rangers’ potential interest in bolstering their bullpen with the addition of the highly sought-after reliever.

"They just won the World Series, but they could really benefit from Josh Hader."

During the 2023 season, despite their World Series victory, the Rangers faced bullpen challenges, blowing 33 saves and registering a save percentage of just 48%. This statistic, though surprising given their championship success, reveals a potential area for improvement. The Rangers managed to overcome these struggles and secure a postseason berth, but analysts believe that acquiring a closer of Hader’s caliber could provide a significant upgrade.

"They had the third lowest [save percentage] in history for a team to make the playoffs. Let alone to win the World Series."

The speculation regarding Hader’s potential move to the Rangers is not unfounded. Reporters state that industry insiders widely believe the free-agent closer is on the verge of joining the Texas team. The consensus among baseball executives is overwhelmingly in favor of Hader donning the Rangers’ uniform, signaling a strong likelihood of a deal materializing.

Hader, an All-Star left-hander, showcased his exceptional talent during the past season with the San Diego Padres, accumulating 33 saves in 61 appearances and boasting an impressive 1.24 ERA. With 165 career saves and a 2.50 ERA over eight seasons, including six with the Milwaukee Brewers, Hader has established himself as one of the premier closers in the league.

The Rangers, known for their recent willingness to make significant financial investments in player acquisitions, are expected to continue this trend in the upcoming offseason. Armed with a World Series title to defend, the Rangers could solidify their bullpen by securing the services of Josh Hader, further fortifying their position as formidable contenders in the the MLB. As the offseason unfolds, the baseball world eagerly awaits to see if the reigning champions can indeed land the coveted All-Star closer.