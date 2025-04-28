MLB insider believes Yankees still top AL over Tigers

The New York Yankees were one of the most active teams this past offseason adding a number of significant pieces that looked to have help improve the 2024 American League champions. Unsurpisingly after coming off their first World Series appearance since 2009, New York came into the new season as the front runners to represent the AL yet again in 2025.

Heading into the Monday, it is actually the Detroit Tigers who are the top team in the American League, posting an 18-10 record so far in 2025. Despite having one of the most dominant rotations in Major League Baseball and showing significant improvements at the plate, MLB insider Mark DeRosa still believes that the New York Yankees are the team to beat in the American League.

In the latest episode of MLB Central, during the "Ball or Strike" segment of the show, Mark DeRosa made a case for the Bronx Bombers being the top World Series contenders in the AL. Despite the Detroit Tigers' level of success early on, DeRosa believes that the Yankees have too much firepower thanks to the likes of Aaron Judge and a red-hot Max Fried.

"No disrespect to A.J. Hinch and Tigers, who are playing unbelievable baseball. This was the representative in the American League for the American League in the World Series. Max Fried has stepped up, he's been 5-0. Aaron Judge is Babe Ruth. So yeah, I think when the dust settles, you will have to go through New York to go to the World Series," DeRosa explained.

Even though the Tigers have arguably the top rotation in baseball right now, there is no denying how dominant Aaron Judge has been at the plate this season. Through 28 games this year, Judge has been better than ever, posting a .406 batting average with 8 home runs, 27 RBI, and a career-best 1.217 OPS.

The New York Yankees have been one of the top lineups in baseball this season

It's not only Aaron Judge who has been a major contributor for New York this season as the club has proven itself to be one of the deepest in baseball. Players such as Paul Goldschmidt, Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and perhaps most surprisingly, Trent Grisham have all been racking up home runs and scoring for the Yankees.

Prior to Monday's action, New York sit tied for 1st in MLB with 45 home runs, 2nd in RBI with 150, 2nd in team batting average at .262, and 1st in OPS at .816. While there are still some question marks surrounding the roster, the Bronx Bombers have been a force this season.

