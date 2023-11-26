MLB insider Jim Bowden, speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, delved into the impending signing of Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He shed light on the pitcher's potential impact on the free agency market.

"Yamamoto is going to be the second highest paid free agent in this class. The only one that's gonna get paid more than him is Shohei Ohtani," Bowden said.

Bowden further emphasized Yamamoto's appeal to MLB teams. He pointed out that, at 25 years old, Yamamoto stands as a less risky option compared to even Shohei Ohtani.

"Yamamoto comes with the least amount of risk... that includes [Shohei] Ohtani," Bowden added.

Ohtani is currently sidelined due to elbow surgery and will not pitch in the upcoming season. Yamamoto, on the other hand, is a young player with a proven track record in the NPB.

Bowden discussed Yamamoto's accelerated growth since the World Baseball Classic, where he had already left a lasting impression on the world stage representing Japan. Labeling him as a 'top-of-the-rotation player' who has elevated his game to the next level, Bowden compared him to the legendary Greg Maddux. He said:

"He [Yamamoto] actually improved a lot this year from when we saw him in the Classic. This guy has the Greg Maddux, Zac Gallen, George Kirby command control savvy, but with better stuff."

The journalist also hinted at a substantial payday for the ace.

"He [Yamamoto] is going to get somewhere between $210 and $250 million," Bowden predicted.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could become the highest-paid pitcher in free agency

The Nippon Professional Baseball officially announced the posting window for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 25-year-old pitcher of the Orix Buffaloes. MLB teams now have until January 4, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET to engage in negotiations for Yamamoto's services.

Yamamoto's outstanding performance in the 2023 season has undeniably caught the attention of MLB scouts and executives. With a remarkable 16-6 record and an impressive 1.21 ERA, he struck out 169 batters, solidifying his reputation as a highly sought-after talent.

"He is gonna be the only pitcher not named Ohtani that's gonna get north of $200 million," asserted Bowden, emphasizing Yamamoto's significant market value.

Multiple MLB teams have expressed interest in securing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Mets owner Steve Cohen is poised to make a significant impact in the bidding process, potentially setting records this offseason. The Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox are also among the teams actively pursuing the talented pitcher.

