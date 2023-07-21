When Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels expires after the end of the season, the Japanese sensation is expected to draw offers in the realm of $500 million, or possibly even more.

In addition to his 7-5 record and 3.50 ERA, Ohtani has been going off at the plate. With 35 home runs and 7 triples, he leads the league in both categories. It would not be an understatement to call Shohei Ohtani the most influential two-way MLB player in history.

Despite his obvious success, the 29-year old is nearly certain to leave the LA Angels. A combination of poor front office management of Ohtani, as well as a grim outlook for the team's future make for the most considerable push factors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Where do you think Shohei Ohtani will be playing after the trade deadline?" - Action Network

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the top contenders to land Ohtani, many are still uncertain what will happen. Either Ohtani signs with a new team in free agency by his own volition, or the Angels trade him before the August 1 trade deadline. Trading Ohtani would, in theory, provide a return of value for a player who they will wave goodbye to anyways.

On his Podcast, Flippin Bats, MLB analyst added his opinion to the flurry of publicity surrounding Ohtani's next move. Verlander, the younger brother of New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander, claimed that it was in the Angels' better interest to deal Shohei Ohtani. Ben said:

"It feels like bad business not to get something in return for him. So if this is the best deal, and the best return that you can get on a deal for Shohei Ohtani why wouldn't"

Ohtani has been tight-lipped about leading the media on to any of his next big decisions. However, just about every team's fanbase wants to have him. During the recent All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners fans could be heard in the stands chanting for Ohtani to sign with their team in the offseason. Undoubtedly, their senitment is shared by fans of at least 28 other teams.

Shohei Ohtani trade continues to be pure speculation

While it may be "bad business" not to trade Ohtani, as Verlander suggests, there are other factors at play. Angels owner Arte Moreno has spoken out, saying he does not want to be known as the owner to greenlighted the trade of the most talented player ever. Either way, the next few months, or weeks will be very revealing indeed.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence