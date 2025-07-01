MLB insider calls Aaron Judge’s Yankees teammate the most skilled, likens him to Russel Westbrook

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has looked phenomenal this season, poised to win his third American League MVP title. However, MLB insider Joel Sherman doesn't think Judge is the most talented or skilled on the team.

In addition to Judge, the Yankees have three former MVPs on their roster: Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt. Interestingly, the slugger Sherman named is not one of these three, either. The insider shared his thoughts on episode 62 of "Pinstripe Post" on Tuesday.

"I dare say maybe even more talented," Sherman said (Timeline: 24:58) and I want to be careful here. I'm talking about skill, and I'm not talking about the baseball player because we see Judge as a Hall of Famer. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is about the most skilled player in the sport."

The veteran MLB insider noted that Chisholm Jr.'s whippy strength is impressive, and he has already shown his speed in recent games despite coming off the injured list.

"There's a Dominique Wilkins part of him. He's a human highlight. Or there's a Russell Westbrook quality to him where he's the best athlete on the court, and you're not sure, is he gonna help us win or lose by being the best athlete on the court? Because, like, he's going way faster than everybody else," Sherman added.

Russell Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, is considered one of the great point guards of the game. He holds the NBA record for most career triple-doubles and has gained a reputation for playing the game with the same intensity from start to finish. Sherman finds this feature of Westbrook similar to Chisholm Jr.

The Bahamian arrived in the Bronx last season from the Miami Marlins. He played five seasons with the Marlins, earning an All-Star selection in 2022.

MLB insider shares Yankees coach's advice to Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Joel Sherman believes that Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s athleticism is a double-edged sword for the Yankees. Sometimes, it has helped the Bronx Bombers, but his extra effort has cost them at times. Sherman noted that one of the Yankees ' coaches noticed this and gave Chisholm Jr. important advice.

"Pat Roessler, who's one of the assistant hitting coaches, and Jazz are very close, and Pat Roessler has talked to him about, like, sometimes you have to throttle down to 70% because sometimes he's moving too fast for his own good," Sherman said.

The insider is confident that if Jazz Chisholm Jr. refines his skills by reading the game and making the necessary effort, he will be among the top 20 players in MLB.

