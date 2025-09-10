MLB insider calls out Francisco Lindor’s ‘smile’ as both blessing and curse: “Nothing funny about how the Mets are playing”

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is affectionately known as "Mr. Smile" within the MLB community. Unaffected by what's happening in the surroundings, Lindor's positive energy is embraced by the clubhouse.

Ad

However, on Wednesday, that same smile became a reason for an MLB insider to call out the shortstop amid the franchise's lackluster run. According to New York Post's Dan Bartels, that glowing smile might be drawing attention for all the wrong reasons.

"Francisco “Mr. Smile” Lindor is his biggest blessing; but also a major curse -- as he’s seen smiling after grounding out. There’s nothing funny about how the Mets are playing," Bartels wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Bartels @DanBartels2 Francisco “Mr. Smile” Lindor is his biggest blessing; but also a major curse — as he’s seen smiling after grounding out. There’s nothing funny about how the Mets are playing.

Ad

Bartels' sharp criticism came after Lindor was grounded out in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets lost the game 9-3, reducing them to 76-69 and 3-7 in their last 10 games.

After his jibe at the Mets star, Bartels received significant backlash. But he set the record straight while defending his reaction. He wrote:

"For the record: I’m aware Francisco Lindor was not actively smiling in a happy way to get under fans’ skin. By the same token -- I’m not everyone -- but less emotion the better. Whether sulking or smiling, keep your head up no matter what. Didn’t mean to ruffle feathers."

Ad

Dan Bartels @DanBartels2 For the record: I’m aware Francisco Lindor was not actively smiling in a happy way to get under fans’ skin. By the same token — I’m not everyone — but less emotion the better. Whether sulking or smiling, keep your head up no matter what. Didn’t mean to ruffle feathers.

Ad

Francisco Lindor's Mets are in tough postseason picture

It doesn't appear that the Mets have any chance to make it into the postseason as a division winner. That slot is taken by the Phillies, who hold steady at the top of the NL East standings with an 85-60 record. The Mets are 9.0 games behind them. Thus, the only way the Mets are making the cut for the postseason is through three wild-card slots.

Ad

The Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres have acquired the top two slots, holding a 6.0 and 3.0 game lead over the Mets, respectively. With the loss on Tuesday, the Mets' lead for the final NL wildcard spot has reduced to 2.0 games, with the 74-71 San Francisco Giants chasing for the spot.

The Cincinnati Reds are also in the hunt, behind by 3.0 games. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals are behind 4.5 games each.

Therefore, it's important for Francisco Lindor's Mets to take each and every game seriously going forward. Their first course of action should be to find a way to win against the Phillies on Thursday and avoid a series sweep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More