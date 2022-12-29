Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are seemingly still in negotiations despite previous reports that they agreed to a deal. After issues were raised in Correa's physical exam, the deal was put on hold. Since then, information has been nearly nonexistent.

This has been the most intriguing story of the offseason. Correa's physical exam results have already terminated one agreement and have now put another in jeopardy. As the MLB world waits on with baited breath, the two sides are working towards a deal to satisfy both parties.

MLB insider Pat Ragazzo provided this update to the unfolding story on Twitter.

"Both sides want it and need it to happen....especially Correa. It's gonna get done."

The 51-49 percent chance of a deal being made is rather telling about where talks currently stand. While it is more likely a deal gets done than not, there is no shortage of doubt.

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are a perfect fit on paper

Correa was the last big-name signing for the Mets, who had already added Kodai Senga and Justin Verlander. They already had a tremendous roster, then added a great offensive player with plenty of playoff experience in Carlos Correa.

Carlos Correa would make the Mets one of the most dangerous teams the MLB has seen in years.

