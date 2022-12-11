With Aaron Judge locked in for nine more years, the New York Yankees have placed their attention squarely on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Rodon is one of the premier left-handed pitchers in the MLB. He is also one of the few big-name free agents available in the market.

A string of high-profile signings over the past few weeks has left a dearth of talent on the market. Justin Verlander signed a massive two-year deal with the New York Mets. Jacob deGrom committed the next five years of his career to the Texas Rangers. The Yankees, it seems, are slowly running out of options. Per a recent New York Post article, Jon Heyman shed some light on the Carlos Rodon situation:

"The Yankees are preparing to make an offer to Rodon, their top remaining target."

Retaining Aaron Judge was a priority this winter. Adding some top-tier talent to the roster will be the next step for Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner.

"The Yankees would love to please Judge, who took less money than he could have gotten in San Diego or presumably San Francisco."

The Yankees have done well to hold onto the core of their roster. They will, however, need to improve if they hope to have any chance of competing with the Houston Astros in 2023.

The club finished last season with a respectable 99-63 record. They finished seven games above the second-placed Toronto Blue Jays and won the American League East. Unfortunately, that is as far as the Yankees would get. The Bronx Bombers were swept by the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.

Carlos Rodon finished the 2022 season with an impressive 14-8 record and a 2.88 ERA

There is no doubting Carlos Rodon's ability on the mound. The San Francisco Giants ace had a 14-8 record last season after 31 starts. He finished with an impressive 2.88 ERA, leading all Giants starters in that category. Rodon also averaged well over one strikeout per innings, finishing with 237 strikeouts in 178 innings.

Rodon was selected to the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022. He is also fondly remembered by the Chicago White Sox fanbase for his no-hitter versus Cleveland in 2021.

According to Heyman, the Yankees and Giants will once again battle it out for one of the league's elite players. Rodon has attracted a lot of interest, but New York and San Francisco seem to be the two frontrunners. The Yankees are desperate to bring in some pieces to compliment Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon could be the perfect fit for the organization.

