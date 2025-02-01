Multiple questions surround a potential reunion between free agent third baseman Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. The uncertainty arises from the Astros trading away outfielder Kyle Tucker and receiving third baseman Issac Paredes in return from the Chicago Cubs.

The Detroit Tigers are another team that has long been associated with Bregman throughout this offseason. Tigers manager A.J.Hinch, who managed Bregman during his stint in Houston, is a solid connection to lure the third baseman there.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Tigers currently have the strongest offer on the table, but whether Bregman wants to go there is uncertain.

"I think the Tigers have the best offer on the table, perhaps, right? I'm just not sure that's where he wants to go," Bowden said on MLB Network. "But the Tigers have been right there. They're sitting there, and he's been their priority the whole offseason. That doesn't mean they're going to land him because they haven't so far."

On the other hand, Bowden believes that for Houston to bring Bregman back, they must first trade Paredes for a left-handed outfielder — a need the team has yet to address.

"If you can take Paredes and spin him for a left-handed hitting outfielder and then sign Bregman back, that makes sense," Bowden added. "If you sign Bregman now, then you're kind of complicating things a little bit, right? Because you want to put Paredes at second, but he's not a good second baseman.

"You’d also be taking away one of the best defensive second basemen in Altuve and moving him to left field, where he doesn’t have the arm to throw. He’ll play out there because he’s José Altuve and wants Bregman back, but baseball-wise, that’s not a smart play."

MLB insider tabs Red Sox as co-favorite to sign Alex Bregman

We are not far away from Alex Bregman making a decision. Spring Training is almost upon us and the third baseman will have to decide on a team soon.

Amid the chatter around the Tigers and the Astros as potential landing spots for the third baseman, USA Today's Bob Nightengale fronted Boston Red Sox as the co-favorite to sign Bregman.

The insider also claimed there has again been a standoff noticed between Bregman and the Astros.

The Green Monster in Fenway Park could play well with Bregman being more of a pull hitter but since he and his wife have spent a major part of their life in Texas, a reunion with the Astros remains the best possible outcome.

