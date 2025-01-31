MLB insider claims Giants star's $151,000,000 deal limits Alex Bregman’s market value in free agency

Third baseman Alex Bregman is one of the biggest names on the free-agent market, but according to MLB insider Buster Olney, his value may already be capped.

Bregman has received an offer from the Houston Astros: a six-year, $156 million deal, which they reportedly gave out somewhere around November. However, at the time, the two-time All-Star thought that it was too less and carried on with his exploration for a better deal. Two months later, there's no new deal reported that supersedes what the Astros offered.

On The Michael Kay Show on Thursday, Olney pointed out that September's six-year, $151 million deal between Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants could be limiting Bregman’s earning potential.

The insider believes that the standard for the third baseman is capped at that amount, restricting the chances of Bregman getting more.

"The real problem for Bregman is that last summer, the Giants signed Matt Chapman — who's about the same age and, like Bregman, an excellent third baseman — to a six-year, $151 million deal,” Olney said (19:02 onwards).

"That’s exactly what the Astros offered him, and it boxed in Bregman’s market in terms of what his ceiling might be as a free agent.”

Which teams are in play for Alex Bregman?

Buster Olney noted that the Astros haven't withdrawn their six-year, $156 million, offer. The insider mentioned the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays as possible suitors for the third baseman apart from his former team.

However, there are challenges with each potential destination for Alex Bregman.

"I think he would be a great fit for the Red Sox to play second base, but Red Sox ownership is allergic to long-term deals,” Olney said.

While Toronto could use a bat like Bregman’s, Olney was blunt about the franchise’s current standing.

"If he goes to Toronto, he’s essentially going to the Siberia of the American League East. We don’t know how long it will be before the Blue Jays become relevant again," Olney said of the Blue Jays.

The Tigers remain an intriguing option due to Alex Bregman’s relationship with A.J. Hinch, his former manager in Houston. However, it remains uncertain whether Detroit is willing to meet his contract demands.

