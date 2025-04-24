MLB insider claims this hidden factor could be a 'huge advantage' for Cubs' playoff push

The Chicago Cubs had a tough start to their season. After facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they faced them in two more series, two series with the San Diego Padres, and one with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

You could argue all three teams are contenders for at least the postseason, but Chicago did not falter. After their recent two-game sweep of the Dodgers, the Cubbies sit in first place in the National League Central with a 16-10 record.

Many have been impressed by what this club has done so far, including MLB insider Ken Rosenthal. He visited the crew over at Foul Territory to discuss the team's success with a tough April schedule.

"Just getting through what they have gotten through with the Dodgers, the Padres, the Diamondbacks, being done with those teams. That, you would think would be a huge advantage," said Rosenthal.

The Cubs had one of the toughest schedules in all of April. For them to not only come out of it with a positive record still intact, but also the division lead, things should only get easier from here.

"Those three teams are candidates to be the best team in baseball, too. So, you're looking at that and just seeing what should be for the Cubs a little bit of an easier road" he added.

In May, they face teams like the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Miami Marlins. However, they are not without any tough series that month. They face the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, who could give them a run for their money.

Solid pitching and elite offense have carried the Cubs early

Chicago Cubs - Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong (Photo via IMAGN)

The Cubs have had little trouble getting their barrels on baseballs so far. They hold a .265 team batting average, which just edges the St. Louis Cardinals out for the best average. Players like Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong have been key to the team's success.

Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga has picked up right where he left off last year. He currently holds a 2-1 record with a 2.38 ERA across 34 innings of work and continues to lead this rotation.

For a team that has not been to the postseason since 2020, they look more than ready to play October baseball. However, as their schedule gets easier, they still must be at their best when they step on the field.

