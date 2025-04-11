MLB insider claims Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani rejecting Blue Jays led to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500M extension

In terms of cumulative value, the Toronto Blue Jays made Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the third-highest-paid player in baseball. On Wednesday, he signed a 14-year $500 million extension that rivals the best players in the entire sport.

There was a long contract dispute that guided the total number, but MLB insider Jeff Passan thinks a lot of external factors forced Toronto to spend more on their superstar.

Passan recalled thinking Guerrero wouldn't get $300 million. He mistakenly based that on his position and not the fact that Juan Soto, who was the same age as Guerrero, got $765 million.

"The last 26-year-old free agent we saw who is of any quality similar to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got $765 million in free agency," Passan said on Friday, via 'Baseball Tonight.' "Juan Soto pushed the market so far beyond what it was that he paved the way for Vladimir Guerrero to draft in his wake. Among a number of factors.

Passan also cited Shohei Ohtani and others spurning the Blue Jays which both freed up money and forced Toronto to spend big elsewhere.

"The Blue Jays' inability to sign Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and any number of free agents that had been there," Passan said. "Their inability to win for the last half-decade with Vlad and Bo Bichette there."

The MLB insider added that Guerrero is a Canadian citizen who came up through their organization after signing with them at 16 years old. Because they could keep him around basically forever, they did.

Blue Jays GM thrilled to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays swung and missed on several free agents, losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets and Shohei Ohtani (and Roki Sasaki) to the LA Dodgers.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on a 14-year deal (Imagn)

Being able to lock down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his entire career was a huge win.

“Just so powerful for the organization," Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said on Thursday, via Pro Football and Sports Network. "I think it’s monumental for Toronto and the game. A historic deal for what will be a historic player. I think he’s just getting started. He’s already done tremendous things thus far as an individual, and with this team. He’s going to continue to do those things.”

Guerrero will not be eligible for free agency until he's over 40, so he is poised to spend the rest of his career in a Blue Jays uniform.

