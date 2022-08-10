MLB Insider confident Chicago Cubs will land 'one of the big shortstops,' team expected to make significant investments in the off-season

The Chicago Cubs survived what was poised to be a ruthless trade deadline day. The rumors about the potential departure of both Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were intense. Yet, here we are, and the Cubs still have their two prized All-Stars.

The focus is now on the future, and the Cubs will have a big decision to make about their shortstop situation. The likes of Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson are all due to hit free agency next year.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Trea Turner with one of the coolest game-winning catches you'll see this year Trea Turner with one of the coolest game-winning catches you'll see this year https://t.co/WVDdzFHYTr

"Trea Turner with one of the coolest game-winning catches you'll see this year." - Blake Harris

Carlos Correa could also be on the market should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins contract as expected after the season.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs won’t be afraid to spend big to land one of the top shortstop free agents.

"They’ve got to get – and I believe they will get – one of the big shortstops. And they need to do some work around the edges, for sure. They’ve got some promising things happening.” - Ken Rosenthal on "The Athletic Baseball Show"

With so many top names available, one has to imagine that the Cubs will go big. However, they will have a big decision to make and it doesn’t involve their rumored targets.

Chicago Cubs will need to address their Nico Hoerner dilemma

Now, here is where making a decision gets tricky. Going into this season, it was unclear who would take over as the regular Cubs shortstop. Enter Nico Hoerner.

At the plate, Hoerner has slashed .295/.337/.412 in 92 games this term. Coupled with those numbers, he has six homers, 14 doubles, three triples, 34 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases to his name.

That's not the biggest takeaway from his game, though. Hoerner has surprised everyone with his ability to adapt to the shortstop role. He has developed into one of the best defenders in the MLB this year, ranking seventh with a 2.8 fWAR among all shortstops.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Nico Hoerner is a ballplayer.



Tell a friend. Nico Hoerner is a ballplayer. Tell a friend. https://t.co/ck004geTUT

"Nico Hoerner is a ballplayer. Tell a friend." - Chicago Cubs

Could that mean the Chicago Cubs might not go for any of those big money names?

We don't know that yet, but the arrival of any big name won’t necessarily signal the end of the road for Hoerner. He has shown with his athleticism and well-rounded offensive play that he can be tried in other positions too.

Either way, the Chicago Cubs will have a big decision to make soon.

