  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB insider crushes Big Dumper’s MVP talk with blunt Aaron Judge remark

MLB insider crushes Big Dumper’s MVP talk with blunt Aaron Judge remark

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 01, 2025 11:00 GMT
Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge are locked in battle for the AL MVP race (Source: Getty Images)
Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge are locked in battle for the AL MVP race (Source: Getty Images)

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 43rd home run of the season on Sunday to become the fifth highest home run hitter in franchise history.

Ad

While he trails Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh in the home run tally and runs batted in the American League, Judge has dominated all other batting metrics, keeping the debate over the AL Most Valuable Player wide open.

As per MLB insider and MLB The Show streamer Adam Samuels, the Yankees captain deserves to win the top individual award this year over Raleigh.

"Cal Raleigh is having a great year & deserves all the praise he’s gotten & would win the MVP in another year if he wasn’t in a league with Aaron Judge who currently has a 1.119 OPS," Samuels wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

MLB's latest poll says that Raleigh has taken the lead in the race as voted upon by insiders and experts. He has a seven home run and 10 RBIs lead over Judge, but the Yankees slugger has oliberated the AVG/OBP/SLG stat line on track to become the eighth person in history to do so.

However, a major point of difference has been Raleigh's role as a backstop. In the modern game, the role of the catcher is particularly important, considering they have to manage various pitchers, go over different strategies while also playing defense.

Ad

Raleigh has hit 40 home runs this season as a catcher on the Mariners team and 10 as a Designated Hitter. Meanwhile, Judge, who alternates between DH and Right Field, has hit 25 as an outfielder and 15 as DH. His right flexor strain has also reduced his playing time in defense.

As of Aug. 29, the Fangraphs WAR ranks Judge to have 7.5 Wins Above Replacement compared to Raleigh's 7.3 WAR. If Judge hadn't struggled to a .222 average in the second half of the season, it wouldn't have been a contest.

Ad

But Raleigh has set the record for most homers as primary catcher in history and is eyeing Mickey Mantle's record for most homers as a switch hitter.

Aaron Boone makes his feelings known about Cal Raleigh winning AL MVP over Aaron Judge

New York Yankees manager during their series against the White Sox chimed in with his opinion on the AL MVP race. As per him, despite Raleigh having a career year, Judge has been too dominant.

Ad
“Yes,” Boone said. “Cal’s had a great year though and certainly put himself in the conversation. Those will be fun things to follow down the stretch with both teams in the playoff hunt, too. But it’s tough to ignore Aaron’s dominance.”

As they head into the final month of the season, a lot might depend on where the two teams finish in the standings. Both the Yankees and Mariners are chasing their respective division leaders and could be crucial in determining the MVP race.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications