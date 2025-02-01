MLB insider deduces Mets' strategy based on Steve Cohen’s pursuits of Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Carlos Correa

Ever since Steve Cohen became the owner of the New York Mets, he has looked to get what he wanted, with his general manager David Stearns steering the ship. That was evident when the Mets signed Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million, contract in the offseason.

Not just Soto, Cohen's spending in the past suggests a clear pattern. His biggest investments — Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa (before he failed a physical) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto — suggest that he prioritizes younger players at premium positions or frontline starting pitchers.

On Friday's "The Michael Kay Show," MLB insider Joel Sherman shared his insight on the Mets' spending strategy.

"Look at what he has wanted over the years: He wanted the Mets, and he made sure no one would outbid him," Sherman said (4:56 onwards). "He wanted to sign Francisco Lindor long-term, so he gave him the third-largest contract in history at the time of signing.

"He wanted Carlos Correa before he failed his physical—he was willing to go over $300 million for that and take his payroll to almost $400 million if the deal had gone through," Sherman continued.

"Last year, he was told by Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s agent to stop bidding because he was going to the Dodgers—he wouldn’t have stopped bidding. Another player (Soto), like Correa or Lindor, who was in his 20s, and he went to $765 million, which, as John Heyman reported, could have been about $250 million more than they originally thought they’d have to spend."

Joel Sherman believes Pete Alonso doesn't fit in David Stearns' Mets bucket

All the aforementioned qualities aren't shared by free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, which is why MLB insider Joel Sherman feels is the reason why the Mets don't want to re-sign him to a long-term contract.

"Pete Alonso simply does not fit in this bucket," Sherman said. "And it’s kind of like reading from an old book—where teams used to pay for homers.

"There was a time when the game would have closed its eyes and paid for homers. It doesn’t do that anymore."

Times have changed, and now Sherman believes that "there has to be age and/or positional value, or defense and/or baserunning, added to it to get the big money over a long-term contract."

Going by Joel Sherman's words, Pete Alonso may go back to the Mets but on a deal more favorable for the club than him.

