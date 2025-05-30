MLB insider dives into how Max Fried’s dominance boosted Yankees in absence of ace Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees knew they were getting an assured arm when they signed All-Star pitcher Max Fried in the offseason. However, Fried has exceeded expectations in a blistering start that sees him as one of the favorites for the American League Cy Young award this year.

The Yankees received a devastating blow after Gerrit Cole's season-ending surgery at the start of the season. Despite Cole's absence, Friend has been unshakable on the mound, boasting a 7-0 record with a MLB best 1.29 ERA.

Fried's 8-year, $218,000,000 contract has been hailed as a bargain by Yankees fans as the former Atlanta Braves ace has more than made up for Cole's absence. MLB insider Rob Parker highlighted Fried's dominance that has helped the Yankees keep pace with the Detroit Tigers as two of the best teams in MLB. Parker said:

"For Max Fried to show up to the Yankees and they lose their ace Gerrit Cole, and he has the pressure of holding this team together. I've been covering baseball for 39 years; I've seen so many players show up in New York, and they can't handle the pressure.

"This guy is undefeated, unbelievable ERA and he's pitched in a situation where he was needed, like the Yankees are in first place. They're the best team in the American League, not the Tigers, and Max Fried is a big reason why; he has been phenomenal full credit to Brian Cashman. This Yankees rotation has been supporting Fried. They're 10-1 in games when Fried starts."

Max Fried faces stern test for Yankees' World Series replay against Dodgers

One of the biggest tests of Max Fried's Yankees career will be on Friday when he takes the mound in the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried will be up against Tony Gonsolin, facing a stacked Dodgers lineup.

It'll be interesting to see how one of the best pitchers this season lines up against three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, the first hitter to 20 home runs this season. The Yankees will hope Fried continues his unbeaten streak against the defending World Series winners.

