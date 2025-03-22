MLB insider drops bold Jackson Merrill take, sees resemblance to Dodgers superstar

The San Diego Padres might have a true superstar on their hands in the shape of Jackson Merrill. The 21-year-old was sensational in 2024, cementing himself as one of the top young players in baseball. While he ultimately lost the National League Rookie of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, he likely could have won it in most other seasons.

Last year for the San Diego Padres, Jackson Merrill posted an fantastic .292 batting average with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and an .826 OPS. Although Paul Skenes beat him for the Rookie of the Year Award, he did not go home empty-handed, earning the first (of potentially many) All-Star selections of his career.

One person who believes that Merrill could become a significant superstar in Major League Baseball is insider Jeff Passan. In the latest episode of the Ryen Russillo Podcast, Passan shared his excitement for the young San Diego Padres outfielder, even comparing him to eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman.

"Jackson Merrill is going to take the leap to superstardom this year, like he is just a dude. I look at him and just, the swing and the ability to go to the opposite field with power, he reminds me of a young Freddie Freeman. He doesn't have quite the plate discipline but I think that's going to come over time. I think teams are going to pitch around him a little [43:15]," Passan explained.

This is some of the highest praise the young hitter could receive given Freeman's accomplishments. A former MVP and two-time World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has been one of the best players of his generation and should find himself inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame when all is said and done.

"For him to be doing what he did last year at 20-years-old and to have that ceiling right now. Jackson Merrill and Jackson Chourio with the Brewers, we're going to look back on that rookie class last year and it's going to be an all-timer [43:57]," Passan continued.

Jackson Merrill shared his strategy heading into his sophmore season in the Majors

It's clear that Merrill has all of the talent to become a serious force in Major League Baseball, however, the outfielder has his own ideas of how he can not only take another step forward but avoid a sophmore slump. While the young star will naturally have some struggles at times, he is locked in on the season ahead.

"Being more consistent is where I want to be. I had slumps -- nothing huge. ... But this year, I'm more focused on: Let's stay consistent. Let's find a way to walk, to get on base. Let's still impact it," Merrill explained.

Merrill should have an opportunity to climb the San Diego lineup with the departure of Jurickson Profar in free agency. This should also help him increase his counting stats by batting aroudn superstars such as Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado.

