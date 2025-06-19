MLB insider drops bold prediction on Reds’ trade deadline plans

Having started the season losing the first four series, the Cincinnati Reds have bounced back. At the moment, the NL Central team is third in their division, with a 39-35 record.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, most would have expected the Reds to employ a pretty risk-averse strategy, keeping the key players they have, and probably end up selling more than they buy.

However, according to insider Ken Rosenthal, Cincinnati finds itself with an interesting opportunity for success in the present, and that could tempt them to enter the upcoming window much more aggressively than predicted.

"I'll give you one team that I do expect to be aggressive, more aggressive than maybe we would expect. That's the Cincinnati Reds," Rosenthal said Thursday on Foul Territory. "They've invested a lot in this team already, they've got really good pitching. They've got more pitching coming.

"They're a team that seems to be atleast one bat away, but a team with some promise. With Terry Francona, you've invested in him as a manager, I would expect [them] to go in and do some things [during the trade deadline]."

Reds chase first postseason berth in five seasons

The last time the Reds played postseason baseball was in 2020, ultimately eliminated by NL East powerhouses the Atlanta Braves in the wildcard series. The four seasons that followed, however, have been rather disappointing for fans, with their team failing to make the playoffs ever since.

However, this year, manager Terry Francona and his troops are enjoying much success. Their pitching staff, boasting the likes of Andrew Abbott and Hunter Greene, is one of the best in the division, and incoming stars such as Gavin Lux have hit the ground running.

Gavin Lux in action against the Detroit Tigers - Source: Getty

Having won their last four series in a row, the Reds are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and fans hope their team can continue to carry this momentum forward in the months to come.

