In a recent episode of the popular baseball show "Foul Territory", one MLB Insider empathized with Seattle Mariners fans after their front office announced that they would not be pursuing Shohei Ohtani this winter. The Japanese phenom is currently a free agent and in the process of choosing his next team in the MLB. While Seattle fans were looking forward to their chances of landing the two-time MVP, they will undoubtedly be disappointed with the team's position on the matter.

Shohei Ohtani joined the MLB ahead of the 2018 season when he signed for the Los Angeles Angels and has since established himself as the biggest talent in the league. His two-way prowess makes him a unique player but his ability to deliver on both sides of the ball also makes him a unique commodity. The 2023 AL MVP is expected the attract the biggest contract ever seen in the history of the MLB, which is expected to be above $500 million.

Given the situation, the Seattle Mariners may realistically stand little chance of signing him over the offseason. They have multiple needs in the clubhouse ahead of next season and it would be foolish to spend almost all of their budget on one player. Nonetheless, it makes no sense for any team to pass on a generational talent like Ohtani and the Seattle front office will have to make some good acquisitions to calm the nerves of their fans. Speaking on "Foul Territory", MLB Insider Robert Murrey shared the fans' disappointment with the news:

"If I was a Mariners fan, patience would be wearing thin."

Seattle Mariners fans suffer another blow after Eugenio Suarez leaves for the Diamondbacks

While Seattle Mariners fans are already disappointed with their front office for jumping out of the race for Shohei Ohtani, they were dealt another blow as they parted ways with Eugenio Suarez. The talented infielder was one of the most loved players in Seattle and a proven hitter, and his trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a couple of prospects makes no sense to fans. This could turn out to be a costly decision for them unless they get creative and assemble a winning team for next season.

